Josh Radnor Performs Drexel Benefit Concert With Radnor & Lee

Star of the TV sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" and the film Happythankyoumoreplease, Bexley native Josh Radnor returns to Columbus to perform a benefit concert in support of Friends of the Drexel with music project Radnor & Lee, his indie-folk music duo with singer/songwriter Ben Lee.

Friends of the Drexel present Radnor & Lee at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Tuesday, October 22, at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.drexel.net, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

VIP tickets are available for $250 and include a pre-show VIP reception with hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and a special appearance by Josh Radnor.





