Joe Mullins and Adam McIntosh Present Instruments to Ohio School

Through the generosity of three companies, Joe Mullins and Adam McIntosh (Radio Ramblers) were honored to present instruments to a local Springfield, Ohio, school in support of its newly formed Roots Music Club.

On November 5 students at Global Impact Stem Academy were treated to a live demonstration by Mullins and McIntosh at the school's John Legend Theatre in support of the new Roots Music Club.

"It's exciting to see enthusiastic teachers continuing to introduce bluegrass in their classrooms," stated Mullins. "My friend Brandon Williams grew up hearing my radio network and he has helped as a volunteer at our Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festivals since his high school years. That's where he was saturated with live music, workshops and jamming." The students enjoyed a history of bluegrass and roots music as well as a masterclass in traditional picking and flatpicking technique. Through their partnership with Deering Banjos, The Banjo Store, and The Mandolin Store, the two musicians presented the students with a Deering Goodtime banjo, a Recording King banjo, and an Eastman mandolin.

"In this season of thanksgiving, after such a stressful year, I'm certainly thankful for the generosity of Deering Banjos, The Banjo Store, and The Mandolin Store," continued Mullins. "What a great blessing to have instruments provided to a program filled with students who otherwise would not be in the same building with banjos and mandolins." The school expressed their appreciation at the opportunity for students to tap into this passion and culture of American Music.

For more on Deering Banjos, The Banjo Store, and The Mandolin Store, please visit deeringbanjos.com, thebanjostore.com, and themandolinstore.com. For more on Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, visit radioramblers.com.

