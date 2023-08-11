JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Columbus in October

Performances are October 3-8.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar will come to Columbus October 3-8. In Columbus, Jesus Christ Superstar will play the Ohio Theatre Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at Click Here, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Tickets start at $39. Ticket buyers are reminded that the Ohio Theatre, CAPA and Click Here are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

The full cast for this production will be announced later this summer.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17, 2021, a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2022-2023 North American Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com




