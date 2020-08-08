Holland Theatre Receives Generous Local Donations Through Fund

There were nearly 100 donations varying from $20 to $500.

The Holland Theatre recently received some financial help from local donations, Bellefontaine Examiner reports.

Earlier this summer, local toy and book business The Fun Company created the Holland Theatre Community Sponsorship Fund. This week, the business presented the Holland Theatre with a donation of $5,996.

The company said that there were nearly 100 donations varying from $20 to $500.

In addition, the theatre has received $1,240 directly since July 1, and new memberships and renewals have totaled $2,850.

"The Holland Theatre staff and board would like to publicly thank all those that gave and continue to give in support of our landmark theatre," the theatre said in a release. "We look forward to better days when we can resume our programming and gather once again. Until then, stay safe and well."

