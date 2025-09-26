HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Golden Snitch Digital Lottery in Columbus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Columbus has announced the Golden Snitch Digital Lottery for the upcoming engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, playing 18 performances at the Ohio Theatre from October 12–26, 2025.

The lottery will open Friday, September 26 at noon on luckyseat.com. Entries for the first week of performances will close Friday, October 10 at 9:30 a.m., while entries for the second week will close Friday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m. Only one entry per person will be accepted, with repeat entries and disposable email addresses discarded. Winners will be notified by email and must claim and pay for their tickets within the designated window.

Lottery tickets are $40 each, subject to availability, and will be assigned at the discretion of the Box Office. Tickets are non-transferable and void if resold.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Thorne and directed by Tiffany.