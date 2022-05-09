Ember Women's Theatre Presents WIT

Ember Women's Theatre will present "Wit," Margaret Edson's powerfully imagined Pulitzer Prize-winning play which examines what makes life worth living through her exploration of one of exitence's unifying experiences - mortality.

The production opens this Friday, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, May 13th - 21st 2022, at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E Main St, Columbus, OH. Admission is $20 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at www.emberwomens.com.

Wit is co-directed by eMBer co-founders Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair. The cast features Susan Wismar as Vivian, Michael Trakas as Jason, Kasey Meininger as Susie, Ian Short as Kellikian/Mr. Bearing, Melissa Bair as E.M., and Anita McFarren, Kallen Alsdorf, and Meghan Garber as Ensemble members.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's sixth production. The company will finish their 2022 season with Women Playing Hamlet by William Missouri Downs this fall.

Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit Ember Women's Theatre on facebook, or email them at emberwomenstheatre@gmail.com.