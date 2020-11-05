ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH -THE MUSICAL to be Presented as Virtual Holiday Production

CAPA presents Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical Friday, November 27, through Sunday, December 27.

Bringing a sprinkle of holiday magic to 2020, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical will be available for streaming beginning November 27. A critical and commercial success in its world premiere run in Chicago in December 2019, the musical is based on the heartfelt book of the same name by Chicagoan Denise McGowan Tracy. Recommended for all ages, the 2020 virtual production will feature the full-length, 65-minute world premiere production plus additional holiday music. In addition, patrons can enhance their viewing experience by purchasing Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Party in a Box that includes the book that inspired the show, a 2020 Eleanor Christmas ornament, "Letters to Santa" stationery, and additional family fun items inspired by the production.

CAPA presents Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical Friday, November 27, through Sunday, December 27. Virtual tickets are $20-$80 and can be purchased through www.capa.com or www.eleanorswish.com. Special code CAPACOL20 is required to purchase.

$20 Household Ticket: Beginning at noon on Friday, November 27, patrons can purchase a virtual ticket to view the performance immediately or choose a date within 48 hours of purchase.

$65 Household Ticket plus the Sprinkle and Sparkle Super Fun Box: Package includes virtual ticket to the performance plus a box containing Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish soft-cover book, Eleanor ornament, "Letter to Santa" notepad with pencil, four festive felt holiday party hats.

$80 Household Ticket plus Eleanor's Super Duper Fun Box: Package includes virtual ticket to the performance plus a box containing Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish hard-cover book, Eleanor ornament, "Letter to Santa" notepad with pencil, four festive felt holiday party hats, a "Cookie" cutter with recipe card, and a Reindeer Ring Toss Game.

"We are thrilled to be working with CAPA to provide a virtual opportunity for kids of all ages to experience Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical in the safety and comfort of their own homes," said Executive Producer Denise McGowan Tracy. "The production is an enchanting glimpse into a world of hope, love, and friendship and the very universal wish we all have for a best friend and home of our own. We're confident it will bring some much-needed holiday magic to everyone this season."

Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and elves Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others') coming true.

Starring in the streamed production of Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical are Samantha Bonzi as Eleanor, Scott Gryder as Sprinkle, Lindsey Jane Bullen as Twinkle, Emily Rohm* as Holly/Clara, Sydney Swanson as Noelle, Erin Parker* as Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Kim Green as Sparkle, David Turrentine* as Santa, Claire Latourette as Glimmer, and Cara Chumbley as Shimmer. The production and design crew include Denise McGowan Tracy (playwright/executive producer), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (music and lyrics) Zachary L. Gray (director), David Fiorello (musical director and music arrangements), Kehoe Designs (scenic design), Tatjana Radisic (costume design), Kevin Barthel (wigs/milliner/accessories), John Kelly (lighting designer), Keegan Bradac (sound designer), and Khaki Pixley (makeup artist).

*Appearing through an agreement between Eleanor Licensing, LLC and Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

