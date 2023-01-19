Dublin Scioto High School's Theatre Course Performs Lovewell's EVERGLOW In The Show's U.S. Debut

The Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts' "Everglow"- first hitting the stage in mid-2017 in Sweden- reimagines the real-world story of the Radium Girls and the U.S. Radium Corporation back in 1917 as women were first employed in factories amidst World War 1 and the discovery of Radium.

The show presents themes about the fight for worker's rights, the dangers of unexplored science, and the long-lasting impact of one man's greed on the women who worked under him.

Five and a half years after its inception, Everglow has been picked up for its United States debut by Dublin Scioto High School and its exceptional Theatre III course. As with the class' previous shows, Dr. Patricia Santanello and Rob Kuhn- Theatre III and Drama Club's Director and Technical Director respectively- have led the effort to do justice to the show. The production of Everglow has also seen many of the class' students take charge in leading their peers; Luke Bolyard has stepped up as the show's Vocal Director, Alyssa Hibbitt as the show's Dance Choreographer, Kat Rogers as the show's lead Stage Manager, and Lindsey Blagg and Amon Samblanet as Assistant Stage Managers. Although DSHS's performance of Everglow sticks close to its source material, the students and directors have found intuitive ways to bring out the best of the show while contributing their own personalized touches to the story.

The talented group presents the radiant U.S. debut of "Everglow" on January 20th and 21st at 7:30 p.m., and January 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

Written by the students and staff of The Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts, Directed by Dr. Patricia Santanello with Technical Director Rob Kuhn.

Cast: Abbi Cornell, Bailey Samms, Addison Haggerty, Erin Johnson, Alyssa Hibbitt, Sabrina Starcheus, Mira Einhorn, Cece Kraner, Kaylee Wenzel, Fatma Abukar, Willow Renshaw, Maya Gamez, Emily Veltre, AJ Sanders, Audry Kauffman, Nevaeh O'Riley, Asra Amara, Emily DeAngelo, Izumi Harada, Shannon Martin, Sirius Paez, Joy Kuteh, Mary Landrine, Jordan Allen, Bella Dionisio, Teegan Gates, Whitney Dunlap, Richie Puckett, Simon Newkirk, Luke Bolyard, Bailey Montague, Riham Ben Amer, Ryder Corbett, Olivia Wanzer, Eymad Arman, Lindsey Blagg.

Crew: Luke Bolyard, Alyssa Hibbitt, Kat Rogers, Amon Samblanet, Lindsey Blagg, Robin Anand, Mya Rush.

Performances will take place on January 20th and 21st at 7:30 p.m., and January 22nd at 2:00 p.m. in the DSHS Performing Arts Center (4000 Hard Rd, Dublin). Tickets, $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for students and children, can be purchased online at dshstd.booktix.com, or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.