DANNY GO! Comes to the Palace Theatre in June

The performance is on June 10.
CAPA will welcome “Danny GO!” the live-action educational children's show filled with music, movement and silliness, to the Palace Theatre at 5 pm Tuesday, June 10.
Created in 2019 by 3 childhood friends in Charlotte, North Carolina, “Danny GO!” inspires learning and off-the-couch exercise for kids ages 3 to 7.
The trio is producing some of the most engaging and educational children's content on the internet today, all from their humble production studio in North Carolina. You can find “Danny GO!” being shown in public schools across the nation, including the NYC public school system.
“Danny Go!” is a live-action educational children's show filled with music, movement and silliness. Created in 2019 by 3 childhood friends in Charlotte, North Carolina, the show inspires learning and off-the-couch exercise for kids ages 3 to 7. The trio is producing some of the most engaging and educational children's content on the internet today, all from their humble production studio in North Carolina. For tickets, visit www.capa.com.
Videos