Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards

The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for their 26th annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.

Parents, students, colleagues, administrators, and community members are encouraged to nominate music educators in their lives who they believe deserve to be recognized for their expertise, kindness, passion, and resilience during the 2022-23 school year.

Nominations may be submitted online at the Columbus Symphony's website through Friday, February 24, 2023.

The Columbus Symphony's Music Educator Award program has honored 90 central Ohio music educators and arts advocates since its inception in 1997. The recipients of the 2023 Music Educator Awards will be honored at a celebration event preceding the Columbus Symphony concert on Sunday, May 7 at the Ohio Theatre. Past winners will also be recognized and honored. The CSO is a proud supporter of all music educators who go above and beyond for the students of central Ohio.

Each Music Educator Award winner will receive a monetary grant to be spent at their discretion on a wide range of music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, and purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.

Nominees should be music educators in the central Ohio area who:

Make a lasting difference in the lives of students of all abilities and backgrounds

Routinely go "above and beyond the call of duty" by extending efforts beyond the classroom

Make a significant impact on their community through music education

Inspire students to reach appropriately high levels of musical understanding and ability

Demonstrate longevity in the field of music education by their many years of work

Instill a lifelong appreciate of music in their students

Nominations must include:

Educator's nomination category: elementary, secondary, private/community-based or lifetime achievement

Nominee's information: name, place of employment, title, email address, number of years in current position, and total years of experience in music education

Nominator's information: name, email address, relationship to nominee, and phone number

Statement of 500 words or less detailing why they are nominating their candidate

Timeline:

Deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, February 24.

Category finalists will be contacted the week of March 13.

Each finalist will participate in a panel interview with the MEA selection committee.

Winners will be announced the week of April 3.

Questions can be directed to Columbus Symphony Director of Education Meghan McDevitt at mmcdevitt@columbussymphony.com.