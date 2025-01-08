Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For 2025 Music Educator Awards

Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.
The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for its annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.
The Columbus Symphony’s Music Educator Award program marks the 29th anniversary in 2025, having honored 98 central Ohio music educators and arts advocates since its inception in 1996. The recipients of the 2025 Music Educator Awards will be honored at a celebration event preceding the Columbus Symphony concert on Sunday, May 18.
The CSO is a proud supporter of all music educators who go above and beyond for the students of central Ohio.
Parents, students, colleagues, administrators, and community members are encouraged to nominate music educators in their lives who they believe deserve to be recognized for their expertise, kindness, passion, and resilience, during the 2024-25 school year.
Nominations may be submitted online at https://bit.ly/MEAAWARDS2025 through Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Each Music Educator Award winner will receive a $2,500 grant to be spent at their discretion on a wide range of music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, and purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.
Nominees should be music educators in the central Ohio area who:
Questions can be directed to Columbus Symphony Director of Education, Meghan McDevitt at mmcdevitt@columbussymphony.com.
Videos