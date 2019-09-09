Columbus Symphony Opens 2019-20 Pops With THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Experience Tim Burton's timeless holiday classic all over again as the Columbus Symphony performs Danny Elfman's classic score live to picture. The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to kidnap Santa Claus and take over the Christmas holiday. Rated PG.

The Columbus Symphony presents Disney Concerts: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, October 19, at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$78 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

First released in 1993, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters - Lock, Shock, and Barrel - to help him kidnap Santa Claus.





