Columbus Symphony Kicks Off 2021 Nationwide Picnic With The Pops With THE MUSIC OF QUEEN June 12

The Columbus Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz will kick off the 2021 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops on Saturday, June 12, with Windborne's The Music of Queen at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.). Gates open at 6pm. The concert begins at 8pm.

The 2021 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops is the CSO's 37th series and the 9th season at the Columbus Commons.

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Saturday, June 12, 8pm

Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.)

Performed by the Columbus Symphony and amplified with a full rock band, this symphonic rock hybrid captures Queen's distinct sound with lots of new musical colors. Includes music from Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, The Works, and many more.

Location

All concerts in the Nationwide Picnic with the Pops concert series will be held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.) directly behind the Ohio Theatre. Gates open at 6pm and are located on the Rich, Third, and State Street sides of the park.

Lawn Seating

General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50. Additional fees may apply. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating.

Table Seating

Tables of 10 are available for purchase, ranging from $578-$893 per table. Tables of four are available in limited quantities, ranging from $231-$357. Catering is available for tables through the series' exclusive caterer. For more information or to purchase a table, call 614-469-0939 or email tickets@cbusarts.com.

Single table seats are not available.

Will Call tickets can be picked up at the gate on the Rich Street side of the park.

Parking

Parking is available at the Columbus Commons Main Parking Garage, located at 55 East Rich Street, just steps away from the park. Spaces are also available at the Columbus Commons' underground garage at 191 South Third Street. Parking is $5.

Food & Beverage Policy

Patrons may bring their own food and beverages or purchase from on-site vendors. Patrons are also permitted to bring their own beer and/or wine on-site. Coolers are permitted but must be less than 2.5 feet in height.

Event Policy

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating but no tables. Pets, skateboards, solicitation or unauthorized sales, handbills, weapons, plastic tarps, tents, and use of stakes are not permitted. Smoking is permitted in designated areas only. Flash cameras, cell phones, laser pointers, and/or video or audio recorders of any kind are not permitted during the performance.