Columbus Symphony Celebrates Halloween With Free HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR

Tune in October 30 & 31.

Central Ohio families are invited to celebrate Halloween with the Columbus Symphony's special "Halloween Spooktacular" free family concert. CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov leads the musicians of the Columbus Symphony in a 45-minute, Halloween-themed concert offering the perfect blend of popular, spooky selections from the worlds of classical and pops.

The "Halloween Spooktacular" will be posted to the CSO web site at 7:30 pm on Friday, October 30, and will be available for viewing until midnight on Saturday, October 31. Families are invited to add the concert to their Halloween celebrations and may watch it multiple times.

In addition, the "Halloween Spooktacular" will be broadcast on the big screens at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.) from 4-7 pm on Saturday, October 31. Families are invited to dress up and watch the concert from the lawn, observing all social distancing and safety protocols.

Viewers are encouraged to post social media pictures of themselves and their "Halloween Spooktacular" festivities using the hashtag #csospooktacular.

Approximately 45 minutes in length. No intermission. Recorded at the Ohio Theatre.

Included in the Halloween Spooktacular are a special reading of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" as well as the following program:

Gounod: "Funeral March of a Marionette"

Grieg: "March of the Dwarfs"

Grieg: "In the Hall of the Mountain King"

Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre

Stravinsky: The Firebird - Infernal Dance, Berceuse, Finale

Wagner: "Ride of the Valkyries"

Barry: "007 Theme"

Badelt: "He's a Pirate"

Story (arr.): A Rockin' Halloween

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

