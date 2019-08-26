Columbus Symphony Announces Lineup For 2019-20 Pops

The Columbus Symphony announces its roster for the 2019-20 Pops Series. Both subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 28, at 10am.

Disney Concerts: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, October 19, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Experience Tim Burton's timeless holiday classic all over again as the Columbus Symphony performs Danny Elfman's classic score live to picture. The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to kidnap Santa Claus and take over the Christmas holiday. Rated PG.

Brahms V. Radiohead

Saturday, November 9, 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Steve Hackman, conductor

Conductor, composer, arranger, producer, and songwriter Steve Hackman conducts his Brahms V. Radio creation that synthesizes all four movements of Brahms' First Symphony (1882) with eight songs from the Radiohead album OK Computer (1997), including "Paranoid Android," "Karma Police," "No Surprises," and "Let Down."

Holiday Pops

Friday, December 6, 8pm

Saturday, December 7, 3pm & 8pm

Sunday, December 8, 3pm

Ronald J. Jenkins, conductor

Columbus Symphony Chorus

Columbus Children's Choir

BalletMet Academy

A great annual Columbus tradition continues as Ronald J. Jenkins leads the Columbus Symphony and Chorus in some of the season's most-loved holiday songs and carols. Santa will also stop by to help spread the holiday cheer!

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

Saturday, January 18, 2pm & 8pm

Ohio Theatre

Grab your broom and get ready for the tasks ahead! Co-presented by CAPA and the Columbus Symphony, the Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Relive the magic of Harry Potter soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience the music with the Columbus Symphony performing Patrick Doyle's unforgettable score. Rated PG-13.

The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare

Friday, February 14, 8pm

Palace Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Triple-threat singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare takes on the legend of "Ol' Blue Eyes" himself in an outstanding, critically acclaimed tribute to the great Frank Sinatra that includes "Come Fly with Me," "I've Got the World On a String," "It Was A Very Good Year," "One for My Baby," "The Summer Wind," "I Get A Kick Out of You," "Night and Day," "New York, New York," "My Way," and more.

The Music of Elton John featuring Michael Cavanaugh

Saturday, April 4, 8pm

Palace Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Grammy and Tony-nominated Michael Cavanaugh, "the new voice of the American Rock and Roll songbook" (Billboard), performs the greatest hits of Sir Elton John including "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "Benny and the Jets," and more.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Saturday, May 2, 8pm

Palace Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever. Relive the silver screen magic with the original great adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, as John Williams' epic score is performed live to picture by the Columbus Symphony. Rated PG.

Subscriptions go on sale Wednesday, August 28, at 10am. The following packages are available:

Pops 7 - Includes all seven events on the 2019-20 Pops season and range from $183-$505.

Movies 3 + Holiday Pops - Includes The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Holiday Pops and range from $115-$295.

Subscriptions can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), by phone at (614) 469-0939, or online at www.columbussymphony.com.

Single tickets will also go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, August 28, and range from $25-$78.

Programs and artists are subject to change.





