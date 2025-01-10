Columbus Jazz Orchestra Will Perform February Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will welcome Columbus legend and B3 organ master Bobby Floyd for their February concert series, Bobby Floyd Plays the Blues. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the orchestra and Floyd will also be joined by guest guitarist Dan Wilson. The concerts will run Feb. 13-16 at the Southern Theatre.

“Bobby Floyd is such a prominent figure in Columbus' jazz history, and we couldn't be more excited to feature him in February alongside our jazz orchestra,” said Katy Coy, CJO's CEO. “Bobby's performances are electrifying and soul-stirring, and I know our audiences will leave changed.”

Floyd, a Columbus native and GRAMMY-nominated pianist, organist, and composer, has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Stripling, Sarah Morrow and his own trio. Floyd is known for his soulful sound and has played with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra since 2004. Recently, his performances in Europe and Japan have garnered high praise and he continues to accompany the top jazz, blues, and gospel artists in the country.

Wilson is an Akron native and GRAMMY-nominated guitarist who has had the honor of sharing the stage with many of the jazz greats, including Eric Marienthal, Russell Malone, Les McCann, René Marie, Jeff Hamilton, David Sanborn, Dave Stryker, and more.

