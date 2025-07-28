Chelcie Lynn to Perform at the Davidson Theatre in November

Comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire Chelcie Lynn will bring her Trailer Trash Tammy’s Loose Lips Tour on a Thursday, November 13, show at 7:30 pm to the Davidson Theatre.



“I’m excited for this tour, it’s going to be a bit different from our past ones. It’s all fresh material and it’s a lot more interactive. Plus, I have a new segment doing something I’ve never done before, which should be fun” Chelcie shares. “I’m super excited for everyone to slide into Tammy’s Box.”



Known for her viral character "Trailer Trash Tammy" and a raw, unfiltered brand of humor, Chelcie will bring laughs straight to fans across the U.S. The newly-announced run finishes out a stacked 2025 touring schedule, following spring and summer sell outs from the flyovers to the coasts that left audiences roaring. With new material, bigger venues, and even wilder stories, the upcoming sprint promises to be her boldest yet.



From online sensation to comedy headliner, Chelcie Lynn continues to break barriers and belly buttons with her fearless, unforgettable act. Fans both old and new won’t want to miss these hilarious nights out.



Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire. Since creating her alter-ego of Trailer Trash Tammy in 2014, her videos have gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet, both as Chelcie Lynn and Tammy. She was honored as one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2021 and has continued her rise ever since. Chelcie’s hugely successful comedy touring career began with her sold-out inaugural stand-up tour, The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time. She hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys festival in 2022 and 2023 and appeared at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Chelcie also hosted a sold-out Trailer Trash Tammy-themed cruise in the spring of 2024, becoming the first comedian to ever film a comedy special on a cruise ship. The special, TAMMY’S PONTOON PARTY, debuted to rave reviews and is approaching the 1 million view mark.



Chelcie co-hosts THE VIRAL PODCAST with her good friend Paige Ginn, aka “That Girl Who Fake Falls”. Her acting work can be seen in the Duplass Brothers' feature film TANGERINE, the digital series COACH VON PIDGEON for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch, as well as feature film SWEET DREAMS starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.

