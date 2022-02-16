Celebrate Women's History Month With THESE SHINING LIVES at Clague Playhouse

Clague Playhouse will present These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in honor of Women's History Month.



The story chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, it's true; but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits-or endanger the lives of those who come after them.



The play is directed by Anne McEvoy and featured in their cast are Sarah Blubaugh, Emmy Cohen, Keith Myers, Eliza Rodriguez, Chris Ross, and Tiffany Trapnell.



The play runs Friday, March 11, 2022 through Sunday, April 3, 2022 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.



FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. No online reservations can be taken for these free tickets. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:45 p.m. the night of the performance or will be released.



Their productions are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. Their Board of Directors requires the wearing of masks while within their building. The theater will open a half hour before the performance for seating access. Masks will be made available to those who need one.