CSO Will Present Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 And Elgar's Enigma Variations At The Ohio

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony take on a musical mystery that has not been solved for more than a century, the celebrated Enigma Variations by British composer. Known for a grand, yet intimate, style, his variations paint portraits of his 13 closest friends with an extended 14th variation that characterizes himself serving as a grand finale. Perhaps one of the solutions of Elgar's enigmas could be heard in Mendelssohn's sea-inspired overture, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, that opens the program. Chopin's Piano Concerto features guest pianist Fei-Fei in a work that offers great quantities of beautiful writing for the instrument.

The Columbus Symphony presents Chopin Piano Concerto and Enigma Variations at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion at 7pm.

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening's opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5-hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Admission includes coffee and light fare.

Postlude - Directly following the performances, patrons are invited to stay for a chamber music performance by Columbus Symphony musicians.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You