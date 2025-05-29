CAPA to Present The Second City 65th Anniversary Show At Southern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Second City is celebrating 65 years of legendary laughs! Showcasing some of the audience's favorite songs, sketches, and characters written on the stages of the legendary sketch and improv comedy theater by some of its illustrious alumni, including Catherine O'Hara, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Amber Ruffin, Stephen Colbert, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Tim Robinson, Joan Rivers, Eugene Levy, Adam McKay and so many more... With material handpicked from the iconic comedy archive and brought to life by its all-star ensemble, see for yourself why The Second City continues to be the world's most influential name in comedy for 65 years and counting.

CAPA will present The Second City live on the Southern Theatre stage at 7:30 pm Thursday, September 4. Tickets, which start at $34, go on sale at 10 am Saturday, May 31, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars.

Co-founded by Spolin's son, Paul Sills, along with Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City was experimental and unconventional in its approach to both theater and comedy. Almost immediately, alumni of The Second City, including Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Fred Willard, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, launched the theater into the international spotlight.

In 1976, Second City launched “SCTV,” which has been hailed as one of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time. The two-time Emmy winner featured an all-star cast made up of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Rick Moranis.

Today, The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations – Chicago, Toronto, and New York - and entertaining more than one million audience members a year. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, Second City's imprint is all over film, television, and beyond.

In addition to its stages, Second City Touring Companies perform electrifying revues and original productions across North America and abroad. Our creative collaborations have produced thrilling and critically acclaimed work in partnership with organizations like The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Norwegian Cruise Line, the New York Comedy Festival, and the Chicago Bulls. Second City Training Centers in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and online teach thousands of students a year, and the opening of the Harold Ramis Film School in 2016 gave the world the first film school dedicated to comedy.

Finally, Second City Works is an industry leader in bringing improv-based methodologies to businesses and organizations of all types.

The Columbus Comedy Festival is a city-wide celebration of all things funny in Columbus, Ohio. Launched in 2024, the festival features national headliners and local performers in shows that include standup comedy, improv shows, sketch comedy, live podcast recordings, game shows, variety shows and much more! This year's festival takes place September 4-7.

