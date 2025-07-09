CAPA to Host Immersive The RESET At The Davidson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the intersection of wellness and music lies The RESET—an invitation to transcend the traditional concert experience and enter a space of profound transformation and healing.

Created and performed by Davin Youngs, this immersive sound bath transforms iconic venues into sanctuaries of stillness and sound, elevating the mind, body, and spirit. Using improvisational singing, looping devices, crystal-singing bowls, tuning forks, and electronic beats, Davin masterfully weaves a sonic tapestry that reflects the unique beauty of the inner landscape. The result is a deeply moving experience that leaves participants feeling renewed, refreshed, and inspired.

CAPA hosts The RESET live in the Davidson Theatre at 5 pm Sunday, September 21. A limited number of on-stage tickets will be available, for which guests are encouraged to bring yoga mats, pillows, and blankets.

Davin Youngs is a celebrated singer and sound healing artist who believes wholeheartedly in the transformational power of singing, voice, and sound. His immersive experience, The RESET, combines improvisational singing, sound healing instruments, and electronic beats to create a container for restoration and healing. The RESET has been enthusiastically received at iconic venues like The Kennedy Center, Chicago's Orchestra Hall, and The Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville and the roof of Ace Hotel.

As a featured teacher on the Insight Timer meditation app, Davin's guide meditations and sound experiences are streamed widely. He also hosts the highly-rated Free Your Voice, Free Your Life podcast and coaches singers, performers, and leaders to find vocal freedom. Additionally, Davin is the creator of VOXUS, a corporate experience that fosters connection through improvisational singing. His innovative keynotes and workshops have been heard around the world by organizations like Coca-Cola, WD-40, Google, and Chicago Public Schools.