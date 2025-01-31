CAPA To Present PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE At The Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the world-wide smash hit 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular manga (comic book), will launch a North American tour in March. The tour includes a Saturday, April 12 show at 8 pm in the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.).

This stunning stage adaptation — based on the legendary manga and anime — transports audiences into a dazzling world of friendship and justice with its electrifying performances, unforgettable choreography and show-stopping music.

This production was the first-ever 2.5D musical to hit North American stages, ushering in a new era of live theatre that merges the visual style of manga and anime with the immersive power of live performance. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is a one-of-a-kind experience that will captivate fans of all ages.

This newly staged version of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will feature an all-female Japanese cast: Riko Tanaka (Sailor Moon), Kanon Maekawa (Sailor Mercury), Rei Kobayashi (Sailor Mars), Kisara Matsumura (Sailor Jupiter), Marin Makino (Sailor Venus), Sayaka Okamura (Queen Beryl), Riona Tatemichi (Tuxedo Mask), Ayano Nagasawa (Ensemble), Ayumi Sagisaka (Ensemble), Minami Watanabe (Ensemble), Izumi Niihashi (Ensemble), Kana Yanagihara (Ensemble), Suzuka Osawa (Ensemble). With a mix of action, heartfelt moments and iconic music, this production sees the Manga characters brought to life on stage in an epic story-telling live show experience guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

With book, lyrics, and direction by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis 4th Season, Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.

One of the most popular Mangas of all time, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” is a global cultural phenomenon. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon began as a Manga in 1991 in Japan in a girls comic magazine published by Kodansha and has since sold over 46 million copies world-wide and has been translated into over 17 languages. It has been adapted as an anime and a live-action tv series which has aired in over 40 countries.

Tickets, which start at $39, go on sale today (Friday, January 31) at 10 am, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Comments