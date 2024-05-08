CAPA To Host BLUEY'S BIG PLAY At Palace Theatre In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, in the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road,” including shows at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday and Thursday, September 18-19.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli live on stage, as the Heelers return with their live theater show featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends, and community into her world of fun.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit.

In Australia, Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast television and is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand, and Greater China; it now screens in over 60 countries. In the US on Disney Junior, since March 2021, the show has been the #1 most watched TV series with kids 2-6. In the UK, Bluey was the most watched show on CBeebies in January 2022 and is also available on Disney+.

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children's Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.

Tickets

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, May 10.

