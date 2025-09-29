CAPA Community Creates To Help Adults Explore Their Creativity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA's Education and Engagement Department is offering a new, free program designed for adults interested in learning more about participating in the performing arts.

CAPA Community Creates will offer three distinct sessions: Dance and Movement in October; Audition Preparation in November; and Songwriting in December.

Each session includes a conversation with local teaching artists who are working professionally in their field. At the conclusion of the conversation, participants will have an additional hour in the Lab to practice a new or familiar art form with the teaching artists. Teaching artists will lead the lab through the lens of their conversation topic, encouraging participants to try something new in a safe, guided space, and providing resources for further exploration of the art form.

Sessions are intended for participants 18 years of age and older.

All sessions will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at The Reeb Center, 280 Reeb Ave, Columbus. Each session will be offered twice, once on Sunday, and again on Wednesday. Registration is strongly recommended, although walk-ins will be accepted.

All Sunday sessions will have the option for on-site childcare, provided by Social Sitters. To take advantage of this free service, please register at least two weeks prior to the session date and indicate that you will need childcare services.

Session 1- Dance and Movement with Elizabeth Sugawara: Sunday, October 12 | Wednesday, October 15

Participants will engage in a universally accessible movement class and learn how to create basic compositions through games, tasks, and collaboration. Our conversation will revolve around the importance of sustaining creative practice as we age.

Elizabeth Sugawara is an interdisciplinary performance artist, intermedia experimenter, fun seeker, and dance improviser. They hold an MFA in Dance from The Ohio State University highlighting intergenerational processes, community dance-making, and K-12 adaptive curriculum. She focuses on cultivating dance making in partnership with community spaces that support meeting people where they are on their learning journey.

Session 2- Audition Preparation with Krista Lively Stauffer: Sunday, November 2 | Wednesday, November 5

Participants will learn how to successfully find, select, and prepare for a theatre audition. Our discussion will focus on strategies for alleviating anxiety when performing and auditioning, and how to develop effective ways to practice.

Krista Lively Stauffer, an Otterbein theatre graduate, is an Actor/Coach/Director/Producer/Casting Director/Intimacy Choreographer. She has performed professionally with Short North Stage, CATCO, Available Light Theatre, CCT, as well as in several films, commercials, and industrials. Krista teaches privately in her studio for all ages of actors on stage and screen.

Session 3- Songwriting with Chrissy Turner: Sunday, December 7 | Wednesday, December 10

Participants will practice telling stories and conveying emotion through music, working both independently and collaboratively. Our discussion will focus on finding and building a creative community.

Columbus-based artist Christina ‘Chrissy T' Turner is a multifaceted vocalist, actress and educator. With nearly two decades of experience, she has showcased her talents in numerous theatrical productions, earning acclaim and two prestigious drama awards for her performances. In 2024, Chrissy released her debut EP, “Metamorphosis,” featuring her breakout single, “Stuck in Limbo.”