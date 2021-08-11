CAPA Announces Hybrid Event For 2021 With ¡Viva Festival Latino En Concierto!

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced that Festival Latino will return in 2021 as ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto!, a live, in-person concert on Saturday, September 18, at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons downtown. The concert is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance at www.FestivalLatino.net. It will also be livestreamed to the Festival Latino web site and Festival Latino Facebook page.

The concert will be supplemented with a series of online videos and activities that highlight some of the favorite features of Festival Latino, including offerings in Latin music, food, dance, children's activities, and fashion. The online offerings of ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto! will be posted to the Festival Latino web site and Festival Latino Facebook page.

This is a one-time, alternative format for Festival Latino with the intention of returning to its traditional, two-day format and timing in 2022.

Produced by CAPA, ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto! is presented by HONDA. Other sponsors include Nationwide, AEP Foundation, L Brands, City of Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks, Abbott, and the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

"While not in its traditional form, we are excited for this new, one-time format of ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto!, offering an exciting lineup of international Latin music stars in a one-night-only concert complemented with online cultural components," stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. "We invite central Ohio to celebrate this rich culture with us and enjoy great food, great music, and a great live concert event."

Hosted by comedian Radel Ortiz, a Dominican American artist from East New York drawing a big following on social media due to hilarious interactions with his family, ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto! will be held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.) directly behind the Ohio Theatre. Gates open at 4 pm. In addition, the concert will be streamed live through the Festival Latino web site and Festival Latino Facebook page.

5 pm - Yumbambé

Comprised of some of Columbus' most prominent jazz musicians, Yumbambé's unique mix of vocals and authentic percussion instruments gives them a smooth but spicey sound.

6:15 pm - Patrick Shannon

After years of singing in Spanish and diverse musical genres, Patrick Shannon, finalist of Estrella TV's "Tengo Talento Mucho Talento," has found his passion for ranchera music, a genre that originated on the ranches of rural Mexico and is closely associated with Mariachi.

7:15 pm - Funk Salsa Urban

One of the most dominant and sought-after bands in New York City, Funk Salsa Urban fuses salsa rhythms, funk, and urban with Spanglish lyrics to create their own fresh inner-city sound.

9 pm - Fulanito

An American group of Dominican origin, Fulanito's music combines traditional merengue with rap, house, hip hop, and other genres with lyrics usually in Spanglish. The group gained international fame with hit singles "Guallando," "El Cepillo," and "La Novela" from their first album, and furthered their notoriety with second album, El Padrino, that garnered a Grammy nomination. Fulanito have sold nearly 10 million records worldwide.

Tickets are free but reservations are required and can be made at www.FestivalLatino.net. Each reservation can include up to six people. Attendees should show the ticket code on their mobile device or print out a PDF of their tickets to present at the gate. All tickets are general admission, lawn seating.

Parking is available at the Columbus Commons Main Parking Garage, located at 55 East Rich Street, just steps away from the park. Spaces are also available at the Columbus Commons' underground garage at 191 South Third Street. Parking is $5.

Food trucks will be operating on-site. Beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will also be available for purchase. Attendees may NOT bring in outside food or beverages.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating but no tables. Pets, skateboards, solicitation or unauthorized sales, handbills, weapons, plastic tarps, tents, and use of stakes are not permitted. Smoking is permitted in designated areas only. Flash cameras, laser pointers, and/or video or audio recorders of any kind are not permitted during the performance.

