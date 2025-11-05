Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band to Perform at the Southern Theatre In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy F Gibbons, best known as the founder, guitarist, and frontman of ZZ Top, will perform with his solo project Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

About the Tour

The 2026 tour marks the third solo outing for Gibbons and the BFG Band, following successful previous runs. The lineup includes Chris “Whipper” Layton (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble) on drums and Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin on Hammond organ, bass, and backing vocals. The six-week tour begins January 20 and will include 28 performances across the U.S.

Over the past decade, Gibbons has released three solo albums—Perfectamundo, The Big Bad Blues, and Hardware—with a fourth currently in production for Concord Records. A new single, “Brown Paper Bag,” is expected to debut with the tour’s launch.

Layton, a longtime collaborator of Gibbons, is known for his work with The Jungle Show, Arc Angels, and the Experience Hendrix Tour. Flanigin, a veteran of the Austin blues scene, has performed with Jimmie Vaughan and ZZ Top and is recognized for his mastery of the Hammond B3 organ.

Tickets

Tickets range from $44–$103 and go on sale Friday, November 7, at 10 AM. They are available at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.