BORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour is Coming to The Southern Theatre in October

The funniest teacher-comedians in the world are back on the road with ALL NEW jokes! Bored Teachers is bringing the all new “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour to the Southern Theatre on Friday, October 25.

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Tuesday, April 23.

Bored Teachers is a comedy powerhouse that anyone who's ever been in a classroom can relate to. Since starting in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has filled over 200,000 seats and sold out over 100 major theaters around the United States and Canada.

Thousands of teachers have considered the show “The night out we needed to make it through the school year!” Interviewed by EdWeek after a show, a teacher said she only wishes it could be “8 hours long like a real PD session!” One of the comedians commented, “I think the response just shows you how much teachers need this time together to laugh.” Even non-teachers have reviewed it as one of the funniest comedy shows they've ever seen.

Featuring all new material, Bored Teachers “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour commences on July 25th, 2024, in Montana. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of laughter.

About Bored Teachers

Over eight years ago, Bored Teachers was born from the sweat, tears, and a love-hate relationship with the teaching profession. Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles and frustrations. Through these shared sentiments, they began a community on social media, sharing - ­­­through humorous skits, memes, and articles - the very real experiences, true stories, and honest feelings about just how complex and undervalued teachers everywhere are. The feelings were so relatable that the engagement exploded from like-minded educators and the Bored Teachers creative team expanded into a production powerhouse with more and more hilarious writers, content creators, and comedians garnishing tens of millions of views on every skit, story, and podcast clip posted to the Bored Teachers channels.

Bored Teachers is the #1 teacher-entertainment media company in the world. With more than 10 million followers, the #1 ranking teacher podcast, and over a billion video views on the Internet, it's a one-stop portal to share laughter, release stress, and advocate for teachers by shining the light on global issues in education through comedy. Teachers everywhere subscribe to Bored Teachers for all the relatable teacher humor produced in their viral comedy tour, hilarious skits, sarcastic social posts, classroom anecdotes, top-of-the-charts podcasts, and comical articles.