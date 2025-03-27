Applications Opens for Shadowbox Live's Free Two-Week Artistry Intensive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shadowbox Live (SBX) is accepting applications for its Arts Immersion Program through April 28. The Arts Immersion program is a free two-week intensive that provides students aged 15-21 with masterclasses in vocal, acting, dance, and music performance.

In addition to the artistry masterclass, students enrolled in the program will also participate in curriculum focused on arts administration, marketing, and professional development, giving participants comprehensive experience as a working artist. The Arts Immersion experience will conclude with a live showcase performance of a full-length sketch comedy and music production alongside SBX's fulltime metaperformers.

More than 300 students have participated in the Arts Immersion Program since it began in 2009, and 25% of Shadowbox's fulltime staff have come up through their education programs. Students from any location are encouraged to apply, and a limited amount of housing for out-of-town students over the age of 18 is available.

“One of the highlights of our year is the Arts Immersion Program,” said Stacie Boord, Shadowbox CEO and director of education. “The students' talent and growth across the two weeks always amazes us, and we can't wait to meet the 2025 class.”

ARTS IMMERSION PROGRAM DATES

Initial Application Deadline: Monday, April 28

Audition Videos Due: Monday, May 5

Live Callbacks: Saturday, May 17 from 2-5 p.m.

Masterclasses: Monday, June 6-Friday, June 20 | 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Rehearsals/Tech: Monday, June 23-Friday, June 27 | 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Public Showcase Performance: Friday, June 27 | 7 p.m.

To learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

The Arts Immersion Program is free due to the generous support of the AEP Foundation and the established Nick Akins Scholarship Fund honoring the former CEO and Board Chair of AEP.



Comments