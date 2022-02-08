Alton Brown Brings New Culinary Tour To The Palace In March

Television personality, author, and Food Network star Alton Brown will visit the Palace Theatre on Friday, March 18, with his new tour, "Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats." Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.

CAPA presents Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $31-$129 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Brown created this new form of entertainment, the live, culinary variety show, with his "Edible Inevitable" and "Eat Your Science" tours which played in more than 200 cities to more than 350,000 fans. Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He has a knack for mixing science, music, and food in to two hours of pure entertainment.

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for more than 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of "Good Eats," "Good Eats: Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return." He also hosted "Cutthroat Kitchen" and served as the culinary commentator on "Iron Chef America." There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world, there's a coveted Peabody awarded for "Good Eats" that was stolen out of his car in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Learn more at www.AltonBrownLive.com.