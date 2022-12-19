Abbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in January

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play "The Price of Power," written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. The production will be performed in-person January 13-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m.; January 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $20 and will be available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

In "The Price of Power", President John F. Kennedy and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover are locked in a fight for political survival. Kennedy can fire Hoover, but Hoover knows enough to bring Kennedy down. To protect himself, Kennedy makes his brother Bobby Attorney General and Hoover's boss. A struggle emerges between Hoover and the Kennedys - a power game in which all are highly skilled.

"We are honored to once again collaborate with Herb Brown and present "The Price of Power" in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "True to historical record, 'The Price of Power' takes its audience inside power politics and raises questions, which then, as now, lie at the heart of political and human behavior."

The cast for "The Price of Power" is as follows: Ralph Scott (John F. Kennedy), William Darby IV (Bobby F. Kennedy), Jon Putnam (J. Edgar Hoover), and Tom Holliday (Clyde Tolson.

Joe Bishara (Director) - has collaborated on over 250 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin, Ohio's Abbey Theater of Dublin, Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre and a Creative Consultant for both Broadway2LA Acting Studio and Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a passionate advocate for new theatrical works. He is the creator of the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Virtual Theatre Project and served for 6 years as the Program Coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) playwriting fellowship program. He is the President of Theatre Roundtable, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance (MTEA) and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer Society (SDC).

Herb Brown (Playwright) - The Duchess is Herb Brown's sixth play. Power of God (2002), You're My Boy (2005), The Final Table (2015), Henry Ford's Model E (2017) were staged in Columbus by The Contemporary American Theater Company (CATCO). The Duchess (2022) was staged at the Abbey Theater of Dublin. You're my Boy and The Final Table received readings at the Actors Studio in New York and were nominated for the Greater Columbus Art Council (GCAC) Excellence in Art award. Brown has published two novels: Presumption of Guilt (1991, 1992 paperback), and Shadows of Doubt (1994 - a selection of The Literary Guild). A former partner in the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, he was elected a Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in 1986.