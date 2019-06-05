10 Years Of PNC Arts Alive In Columbus: Local Arts Organizations Share $250,000

A true collaboration among four of the region's largest performing arts groups highlight this year's central Ohio organizations receiving grants from the PNC Foundation through PNC Arts Alive.

Now in its tenth year, PNC Foundation is contributing $250,000 to arts organizations across the Columbus region as part of its commitment to local visual and performing arts. The grant recipients for 2019-2020 programming cover a wide range of disciplines, audiences and participatory experiences from arts groups large and small, encompassing the city and suburban areas. Of the eight organizations, two local arts organizations are receiving PNC Arts Alive funding for the first time. [See below for full list of grant recipients]

"PNC has a legacy of investing in the arts, as we understand the economic, social and civic impacts that a thriving arts and culture community has on our city," said Michael Gonsiorowski, PNC regional president for Columbus. "Now, as we celebrate a decade of PNC Arts Alive-funded programing, we continue to see its benefits as our arts community grows, prospers and creates innovative exhibits and experiences reaching hundreds of thousands of people."

Since 2010, PNC Arts Alive has provided 96 grants to local, non-profit arts groups across the region. The program has earned local and national commendation from the Americans for the Arts in New York City.

PNC Arts Alive Celebrates Collaboration of Four Arts Organizations

Columbus' flagship performing arts organizations, BalletMet, CAPA, Columbus Symphony, and Opera Columbus, will reunite in Twisted 3, a multi-disciplinary celebration of the performing arts. The four arts organizations will receive a total of $100,000 to offer audiences a spectacular performance experience that includes multiple art forms and disciplines, including ballet, opera, and orchestral music, performed in the venerable Ohio Theatre. Twisted 3 will celebrate and promote Columbus' growth and vibrancy as an artistic center, engaging thousands of new audiences with this exceptional and entertaining production, which will appeal to diverse tastes.

PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year grant initiative of the PNC Foundation that challenges visual and performing arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking in expanding audience participation and engagement. To date, this award-winning program has provided $3.25 million in grants to cultural organizations across the central Ohio area. For more information, visit www.pncartsalive.com.

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. To learn more about PNC Grow Up Great, please go to www.pncgrowupgreat.com.

PNC ARTS ALIVE 2019-2020 GRANT RECIPIENTS

Carpe Diem String Quartet

An American Story, presented by PNC Arts Alive, is a new composition that incorporates music, film and storytelling, along with a free smartphone app. The basis for the work centers on immigration. Using the app, the storyline for the performance will incorporate real time decision points from the audience, using recorded choices to dictate the musical and visual course of events (similar to a "Choose Your Own Adventure" novel). The app will present the audience with binary choices during specific musical junctions. As the audience votes, the app evaluates the results and appropriately alters the storyline, film and music. Audience participation will ensure a perpetually unique performance and allows attendees to be a part of the artistic process. The audience is not restricted to those sitting in the concert hall; rather, the app, in combination with live streaming, will allow anyone, anywhere, an opportunity to participate.

www.cdsq.org | @CarpeDiemSQ

Central Ohio Symphony

Building Community, presented by PNC Arts Alive, is a multi-concert, multi-event project that aims to engage multiple populations and build a stronger community connections. A spring 2020 concert will feature video, actors and diverse composers, including George Walker, an African American and Pulitzer Prize winner. During the performance, actors will portray dramatic stories of European immigrants who entered the U.S. through Ellis Island. A companion concert, to be held at Delaware Hayes High School, will give student groups an opportunity to develop the artistic concepts and programming in conjunction with the concert theme as they highlight important community issues in the narration of the concert for fellow students.

http://www.centralohiosymphony.org/ | @centralohiosym

Columbus Museum of Art

Raggin' On: Aminah Brenda Lyn Robinson's House and Journals, on view at CMA from July 2020 to January 2021, will invite visitors to examine the "missing pages" of history that Robinson's work presents and marvel at her ingenious use of all types of manufactured and natural materials. Visitors will experience the ambiance of Robinson's home through her art, furnishings, and personal collections of books, canes and the works she traded with other artists. The exhibition includes never-before-seen drawings, watercolors, button-beaded books and dolls, illustrated journals, sculpture and rag paintings. A full slate of public programs for Raggin' On will increase engagement and access to the arts among diverse audiences.

http://www.columbusmuseum.org | @columbusmuseum

Marion Palace Theatre

The Palace Academy on Tour is a summer outreach program that will create awareness and accessibility to the arts for students in the Marion, Ohio, region. Funding support of The Academy will reach an underserved demographic of school-aged children through theatre games, singing, dancing and acting that will make the arts more accessible by creating participation points in the neighborhoods where students live. The Academy is aligned with the community pride initiative, MarionMade!, designed to make the region a better place to live, work and play.

http://www.marionpalace.org | @marionpalace

Stuart's Opera House

Stuart's Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio, seeks to bridge socioeconomic gaps in the Southeastern Ohio region by bringing together diverse groups through the arts. "Other Voices" is a series of community gatherings centered on concerts, school day-workshops from national and International Artists, and potluck dinners designed to allow for diverse participation where community identity can be freely and openly expressed. The program will host guest artists in residency; ensemble workshops in schools; school day performances in the historic Stuart's theater; as well as free public performances. The project will provide opportunities to create profound and meaningful art experiences for all audiences, regardless of socioeconomic barriers.

http://www.stuartsoperahouse.org | @stuartsoh

TWISTED 3: a collaboration from CAPA, BalletMet, the Columbus Symphony and Opera Columbus

A true collaboration among the region's largest performing arts organizations, Twisted 3 will offer audiences a spectacular performance experience that includes multiple art forms and disciplines, including ballet, opera and orchestral music, performed in the grandeur of the Ohio Theatre. The evening will feature performances of works by BalletMet, the CSO, and Opera Columbus, including Stravinsky's Pétrushka performed with puppetry and live filmmaking; an abridged version of Puccini's comic opera Gianni Schicchi; and a new ballet by BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang, set to the music of Knudåge Riisager and other modern composers. The combination will celebrate and promote Columbus' growth and vibrancy as an artistic center, engaging thousands of new audiences with this exceptional and entertaining production, which will appeal to diverse tastes.

