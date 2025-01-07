Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Cleland - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michelle Hunt Souza - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Porthouse Theatre



Best Dance Production

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Bergeron - WORKING - Broadview Heights Spotlights



Best Direction Of A Play

Angela Wunderle - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company



Best Ensemble

WORKING - Broadview Heights Spotlights



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Bayless - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jen Koreckie - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER



Best Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rubber City Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

ENRIQUE MIGUEL (JESUS) - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER



Best Performer In A Play

Drew Pope - MAKE BELIEVE - Dobama Theatre



Best Play

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - French Creek Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Diggle - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Polunas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brianna Rae Quinn - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amiee Collier - POTUS - Dobama Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Rubber City Theater



Comments