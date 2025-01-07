Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Cleland - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michelle Hunt Souza - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Porthouse Theatre

Best Dance Production
IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Ryan Bergeron - WORKING - Broadview Heights Spotlights

Best Direction Of A Play
Angela Wunderle - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company

Best Ensemble
WORKING - Broadview Heights Spotlights

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emma Bayless - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jen Koreckie - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER

Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rubber City Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
ENRIQUE MIGUEL (JESUS) - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER

Best Performer In A Play
Drew Pope - MAKE BELIEVE - Dobama Theatre

Best Play
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - French Creek Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Diggle - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff Polunas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brianna Rae Quinn - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amiee Collier - POTUS - Dobama Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Rubber City Theater
 



