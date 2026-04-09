Video: First Look at TARTUFFE at Cleveland Play House

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Cleveland Play House has released first look footage of TARTUFFE, Molière's classic French farce in a new translation by Ranjit Bolt, now playing through April 26, 2026 at the Outcalt Theatre at Playhouse Square.

Directed by Jason O'Connell, the production gives the 1664 comedy a retro TV twist, reimagining the tale of a sanctimonious con artist who dupes the man of the house into nearly surrendering his family fortune and his wife as an 80s sitcom-style romp packed with rapid-fire jokes and larger-than-life characters.

Chris Thorn leads the cast as Orgon, with Tom Ford in his Cleveland Play House debut as Tartuffe. Brianna Miller plays Elmire, Meredith Nelson plays Dorine, Adam Ortega plays Damis, Calder Meis plays Cleante, Christina McSheffrey plays Mariane, Brendan Lowry plays Valere, and Kristine Zbornik plays Mme. Pernelle. The cast is rounded out by Madalyn Baker as Madame Loyal, Alexandre de Foy as De Foy, Byron Johnson as an Officer, and Jade Moujaes in the ensemble.

TARTUFFE runs 75 minutes with no intermission. For tickets and information, contact the Cleveland Play House box office at (216) 241-6000 or boxoffice@clevelandplayhouse.com. Box office phone hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.