Starcatcher Theater Debuts Full Workshop of LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Louder Than Words: A New Musical returns to the stage with a new and revised workshop at Starcatcher Theater in Akron, Ohio.

For the first time ever, audiences will have the chance to experience this award-winning show in its entirety. Written by Christian Andrews and Hannah Stephens, Louder Than Words centers around a girl named Violet, living with trauma induced mutism, as she navigates high school and mounting pressure from her parents. With the guidance of her imaginary friend Stella and her hard-of-hearing classmate Jamie, Violet confronts her anxiety and embraces her unique form of communication. In April 2022, audiences were on the edge of their seats to find out what happens next, and now it is finally time. This reimagining of Louder Than Words features new music by composer, Noah Ryan Lewis, and returning classics from Hope Kennedy and Emily Dezort.

Showcasing a brand new cast of talent spanning Northeast Ohio, the workshop is once again led by Director Christian Andrews. Also returning from the 2022 workshop are choreographer Hannah Stephens and stage manager Josie K. Vano. Joining the team this time around is our newest composer, Noah Ryan Lewis, stepping in as music director and working hard to ensure a cohesive and thematic sound throughout the production. Ryan Leflar, owner of Starcatcher Theater, serves as the artistic director behind the production.

Stephens reprises the leading role of Violet Hill, and James Bearss rejoins the cast in multiple featured ensemble roles. New to the workshop are Katie Leland as Stella and Kyan Vano as Jamie Martin. Supporting the main trio are Will Mortensen and Alasha Dunn as John & Kara Hill, Emily Slusarz as the Counselor, and Camryn Gattuso as Mrs. Smith. Rounding out the ensemble are local performers Saranya Basran, Catie Cumings, Mandi Harmon, and Harvey Howell. Harmon is making her performance debut in Louder Than Words!

Louder Than Words: A New Musical runs April 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and April 26 at 5 p.m. at Starcatcher Theater. Tickets are available for both in-person performances and virtual livestreaming options.