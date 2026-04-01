THE OUTSIDERS, THE BODYGUARD and More Set For Broadway in Toledo 2026-27 Season

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The American Theatre Guild has announced the 2026–27 Season for The Stranahan. The 2026–27 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: The Bodyguard, The Book Of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, and The Outsiders.

“We have a remarkable Season programmed for the 2026-27 Broadway in Toledo Series. Featuring two shows currently lighting up the Broadway stages and two Toledo premieres, our lineup reflects both the future and the very best of today’s theater,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We’re proud to bring audiences Tony Award-winning shows, bold new stories, unforgettable performances, and the kind of world-class experiences that make The Stranahan a must-stop destination for Broadway.”

THE BODYGUARD

Toledo North American Tour Tech, Launch & Premiere!

Oct. 15–18, 2026

The Stranahan

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time”, alongside plot twists and emotional drama.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Feb. 18–21, 2027

The Stranahan

It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

JERSEY BOYS

March 4–7, 2027

The Stranahan

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS.

MAMMA MIA!

April 27–May 2, 2027

The Stranahan

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

THE OUTSIDERS (TOLEDO PREMIERE!)

July 13–18, 2027

The Stranahan

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. THE OUTSIDERS features Danya Taymor’s Tony Award winning direction.