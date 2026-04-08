Review: THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour Arrives in Toledo

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jay Gatsby is throwing a party at the Stranahan Theater—and it does not disappoint. The North American tour of The Great Gatsby is a full-out, glamorous toast to the Roaring Twenties. With elaborate sets, dazzling costumes, and high-energy production numbers, the show delivers an unforgettable night out. It succeeds in capturing all the glitz and glamour the 1920s can muster.

Visually, the show is stunning. Director Marc Bruni has assembled a production team that fully realizes the essence of the era. Scene after scene is a feast for the eyes. Paul Tate dePoo’s set and lighting design—complete with rolling cars and bursts of fireworks—continually mesmerizes. Dominique Kelly’s choreography is electric, and Linda Cho’s glamorous costumes, paired with Kelly’s infectious dance numbers, keep audiences on the edge of their seats with a constant sparkle of excitement. From beginning to end, it is a well-crafted production that understands the decadence of the decade.

The touring cast delivers strong, professional performances that complement the spectacle. Beneath the splashy visuals, they elevate the emotional core of the story, honing in on the darker themes that give it depth. Even amid the glitter, we are reminded of the story’s central question: the cost of pursuing the American Dream. Each sequin reflects themes of wealth, class, recklessness, and consequence.

Jake David Smith leads the cast as Jay Gatsby with poise and charisma. From his first appearance, he sets himself apart. His mannerisms and delivery convey strength, while his lighter, comedic moments add humanity and make him more relatable. Vocally, he is outstanding. Yes, we hear him sing “Daisy” more than once—but it never grows tiresome. The melody becomes an earworm, and Smith delivers it beautifully each time, drawing us deeper into Gatsby’s longing.

Senzel Ahmady’s Daisy is equally compelling. From the start, we understand why she is the green light Gatsby reaches for. Ahmady brings depth and strength to the role, giving Daisy a voice that resonates. Her emotional performance of “Beautiful Little Fool” is a standout moment where her talents shine.

Tally Sessions also impresses as George Wilson, delivering a deeply moving performance. He handles some of the show’s most difficult moments with nuance and sincerity, embodying a hardworking man chasing a dream that always feels just out of reach.

The ensemble works exquisitely to maintain the show’s pace, ensuring the party never stops.

So, is it worth attending Gatsby’s party at The Stranahan? Absolutely. It’s a dazzling evening of theater—heavy on glamour and unflinching in its themes. This touring production offers a Broadway-caliber experience that entertains from start to finish. Grab your finest attire, pour a glass of bubbly, and join Gatsby for the party.

The North American Tour of The Great Gatsby

April 7–12

The Stranahan Theater

Presented by the American Theatre Guild

Broadway in Toledo

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 9, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2026 – 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Tickets:

Available at BroadwayinToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, and Etix.com

Follow on Social:

Facebook: @BroadwayinToledo

Instagram: @BwayToledo

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cleveland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...