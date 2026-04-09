Video: First Look at SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Texas State University

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Texas State University's Department of Theatre and Dance has released first look footage of SWEENEY TODD, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical thriller.

Directed by Tom Delbello with choreography by Brooke Cox and music direction by Aimee Radics, the production reimagined the classic tale as a dark story told during a Newfoundland kitchen party in the early 1970s. A tight-knit ensemble transformed into storytellers weaving a narrative of revenge, love, and obsession, rooted in Newfoundland's tradition of exaggerated, humorous, and dark storytelling. The community became complicit in the events, highlighting their role in witnessing and perpetuating cycles of violence and injustice.

Riley Thornton led the cast as Sweeney Todd, with Malia McLellan as Mrs. Lovett, Brendan Behm as Anthony Hope, Simone Straub-Clark as Johanna Barker, Bryan Fortunato as Tobias, Jordan Spena as Judge Turpin, Grisham Locke as Beadle Bamford, Ryan Sytsema as Adolfo Pirelli, and Hannah Jenkins as the Beggar Woman. The ensemble featured Cami Abraham, Drew Barber, Sophie Beck, Zach Feeney, Kyler Huyse, Michelle Ko, Caroline Davenport, Jerard Mosley, Sebi Reyes-Farinas, Abbigayle Scott, Joseph Schindler, Hailey Truong, and Ian Yamada.

The creative team included Max Estudillo Cantu (scenic design), Tiffany Yeager (costumes), AJ Rose (lighting), and Scott Murdock (sound), with Emma Firth serving as production stage manager.

For information on Texas State's BFA in Musical Theatre, visit theatreanddance.txst.edu.