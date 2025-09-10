Tickets For ELF THE MUSICAL at Playhouse Square On Sale Wednesday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the great success of the limited holiday Broadway engagement last year, a brand-new tour of Elf The Musical, will sprinkle jolly joy to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at The University of Akron from November 11 – November 12, 2025.

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This all-new tour is based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production, which was hailed by The New York Times, “The show has CRACKED THE CODE OF ALL-AGES COMEDY, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter,” and celebrated by The New Yorker, “It’s enough to MAKE YOU BELIEVE IN THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS.” This modern-day holiday classic, says The Daily Beast, “is a gift for kids and adults, and a very ‘sparklejollytwinklejingley’ night out!”

Following two hugely successful seasons in London’s West End in 2022 and 2023, Elf The Musical returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade in 2024, and spread holiday cheer to sold-out, record-breaking audiences once again. Over the course of Elf The Musical’s 8-week run, the show delighted over 94,000 guests and broke two Marquis Theatre Box Office Records.

Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer). The musical returned to Broadway in an acclaimed production directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (The Boy From Oz, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) and choreographed by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel (Company). Prior to that, this production was first staged at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End and became the venue’s fastest-selling show in nearly a century, breaking its own box office records the following year at the same venue and becoming a firm holiday favorite for London audiences.

The Broadway production featured Set and Costume Design by multi-Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild (Strangers on a Train, We Will Rock You, Royal Shakespeare Company), Lighting Design by Patrick Woodroffe (Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia! The Party), Co-Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical, Hell’s Kitchen) and Peter Fitzgerald (KPOP, Stick Fly), Video Design by Ian William Galloway (The Audience, The Light Princess), and Hair and Wig Design by Sam Cox (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club). Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, Dance Arrangements are by David Chase, Vocal Arrangements are by Phil Reno, and Music Supervision, additional Arrangements & Orchestrations are by Olivier Award winner Alan Williams (Sunset Boulevard, Evita), with Music Direction by Nate Patten.

Elf The Musical was produced on Broadway by Temple Live Entertainment North America and Crossroads Live North America. General Management was by Wagner Johnson Productions. Mark Kaufman served as Creative Consultant for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.