The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Is Returning to Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for Their Annual Holiday Spectacular

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra returns to Connor Palace at Playhouse Square on December 1st with their annual holiday concert, a favorite holiday tradition of Cleveland. The show features traditional holiday music performed by the orchestra, chorus and youth orchestra as well as the popular audience sing along. Guest artist and Broadway star, Michael Preacely will be joining The Pops on the stage this year. Pre-concert activities begin at 1pm in the lobby. Activities include pictures with Santa Claus, a toy drive run by The City Mission, the annual adopt-a-thon featuring local animal shelters and rescues and, new this year, the Puppy Mill Rescue Team partnered with Barbera Home Improvement Inc. will be offering children the chance to adopt their very own stuffed animal!



Tickets: from $19- Call 216-241-6000 or visit www.clevelandpops.com



The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences: concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events that represent one of the most comprehensive and dedicated musical arts programs in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops is now in its twenty-fourth year of entertaining audiences throughout greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Renowned for their exciting and innovative blend of American orchestral popular music, jazz, Broadway, patriotic and light classics, The Cleveland Pops provides a powerful art form with timeless appeal that brings joy to all.





