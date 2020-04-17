The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Announces its 25th Anniversary Concert Season

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra has announced its 25th Anniversary Concert Season! Conductor and Music Director Carl Topilow and Shirley Morgenstern President and CEO, along with a survey from our patrons, have put together a season of symphonic pops music created by some the most popular composers of the last century.

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra's 25th Anniversary season includes the following concerts: (All concerts start at 8:00 PM at Severance Hall)

Saturday, October 3, 2020 - The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein!

Join the Cleveland Pops Orchestra with guest vocalists and the Cleveland Pops Chorus under the direction of William Zurkey for the music from these classics: The King and I, Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, and The Sound of Music.

Saturday, October 24, 2020 - Disney in Concert!

You will be enchanted with this concert of some of the most famous music scores ever, including Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, The Lion King.

Saturday, January 23, 2021 - George Gershwin: A "Rhapsody" for George!

Enjoy the music of America's master of song! The program features Rhapsody in Blue, music from Porgy and Bess, and many of his most popular songs.

Friday, March 5, 2021 - The Genius of John Williams!

The brilliant sound of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra will be on full display with music from Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jaws, and Star Wars!

Friday, April 9, 2021 - Singing sensation Daniel Emmet!

Enjoy the brilliant and versatile vocalist Daniel Emmet, whose range of repertoire includes everything from Broadway to Rock, has been compared with Josh Groban. Visit: www.danielemmet.com for a sampling of his artistry.

Friday, May 14, 2021 - A Salute to Our Armed Forces!

The Cleveland Pops presents its 20th annual concert honoring America's service men and women, as well as our first responders. Enjoy the best of the music of the Big Bands, the Pop music of the World War II era!

NON -SUBSCRIPTION CONCERTS

Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM - Holiday Spectacular! (Connor Palace at Playhouse Square)

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Chorus' presentation of its annual holiday concert will surely to put you in the holiday spirit. Meet Santa Claus and adorable adoptable pets from Cleveland's pet shelters.

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 9:00 PM - New Year's Eve Concert and Party!

Join us for our annual New Year's Eve concert, midnight balloon drop, and two bands to dance the night away! Simply the best party in town!

Tickets: start at $31 Tickets are available at Severance Hall box-office: 216-231-1111 or toll-free: 800-686-1141 or online at www.clevelandpops.com. For subscriptions and group sales call (216) 765-7677. Single tickets go on sale in the fall.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You