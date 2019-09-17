The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Announces Their Season Opener 

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is excited to welcome back "America's Got Talent" music group, The Texas Tenors, for their season opener. The captivating blend of country and classical music continues to captivate millions with songs like Unchained Melody, Bootdaddy, and Core 'ngrato. The award-winning trio continues to make top charting albums to entertain the hearts of music lovers around the world and this season they will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary.

The Cleveland Pops Season Opener - The Texas Tenors. Friday, October 4th, 2019 8:00pm. Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106. Tickets: from $31- Call 216-231-1111 or visit www.clevelandpops.com

About the Cleveland Pops Orchestra The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences: concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events that represent one of the most comprehensive and dedicated musical arts programs in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops is now in its twenty-fourth year of entertaining audiences throughout greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Renowned for their exciting and innovative blend of American orchestral popular music, jazz, Broadway, patriotic and light classics, The Cleveland Pops provides a powerful art form with timeless appeal that brings joy to all.

The Cleveland Pops Administrative offices are located at 24000 Mercantile Road, Unit 8, Beachwood, OH 44122. The Pops offices can be reached at 216-765-7677 or at www.clevelandpops.com.





