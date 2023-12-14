The Cleveland Orchestra Will Host 44th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra will host its free, annual concert honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The concert will be led by The Cleveland Orchestra's assistant conductor Daniel Reith and features The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-volunteer community chorus directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell. This year's emcee is Emmy Award–winning journalist Danita Harris.

The 44th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert includes a performance by violinist Amaryn Olmeda in her Cleveland Orchestra debut. This rising star won first prize and the audience choice award at the 24th Annual Sphinx Competition in 2021 at age 12.

The evening's program commemorates 60 years since the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination based on race, religion, sex, or national origin. The composers and themes represent those groups whose rights were affirmed by this historic legislation, including works by African American, women, and immigrant composers. One highlight of the program is Can You See? by The Cleveland Orchestra's Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow Allison Loggins-Hull, which received its first performances in May 2023.

The celebration of Dr. King continues with a free MLK Community Open House & Day of Music on Monday, January 15, from noon to 5 p.m. Severance Music Center will be filled with music, dancing, and more. The casual environment of the Day of Music welcomes visitors of all ages to experience performances by community ensembles throughout the building and enjoy hands-on activities. Tickets are not required.

The exciting lineup for the Community Open House & Day of Music includes The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, Linking Legacies Chamber Ensemble, Evelyn Wright with the Joe Hunter Trio, the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, the Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers, 10K Movement, DJ IamYulissa, and host and resident poet Chris Webb.

KeyBank is Community Access Partner for the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert. The Cleveland Orchestra recognizes and thanks Jayne Zborowsky for her support of this concert.

AARP is the Community Sponsor for the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Concert and Community Day.