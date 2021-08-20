The Children's Theater Series at Playhouse Square Returns in 2022

The Children's Theater Series at Playhouse Square returns to the stage next year and is the perfect way to introduce, or reintroduce, the amazing world of live theater to your family.

Below you will find information about our three show lineup. Priced at just $10 per show (or $30 per season ticket), we hope you will strongly consider keeping your seats or becoming a new season ticket holder to create lasting memories together.

The new series returns live on stage this February and offers three unique theatrical opportunities to spend time with one another.

Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical)

February 12 & 13, 2022

Hop on board for an unforgettable ride with the Pigeon. Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something...

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites

March 5 & 6, 2022

Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children's book illustrator and author, are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly...

Dino-Light

April 30 & May 1, 2022

DINO-LIGHT, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp. In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life...

Learn more at https://www.playhousesquare.org/childrens-theater-series.