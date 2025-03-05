The Chamber Music Experience at CIM Enrichment Program for Adult Musicians Launches

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer training isn’t only for high-school and college students. At CIM, it’s also for adults. “The Chamber Music Experience @ CIM,” is a new enrichment program for adult musicians, unveiled by CIM on Wednesday amidst a range of other summer offerings.

The new five-day program presents adult amateurs the rare opportunity to meet and make music with like-minded peers, all while deepening their knowledge and skills in collaboration with CIM’s renowned faculty. It will run June 23-27.

“One need not be a professional musician to take this wonderful art form seriously,” said Scott Harrison, CIM’s Executive Vice President & Provost.

“We are so pleased to be offering this special program, which recognizes that music is a lifelong passion and that it’s never too late to improve or take the stage.”

Like CIM other summer programs but tailored to adults, “The Chamber Music Experience” is a weeklong session combining specialized learning, relaxation, and general enrichment.

Participants will receive expert coaching and take music courses but also engage in general education and wellness activities in and around Cleveland’s University Circle.

“The Chamber Music Experience” is open to adults 18 and older at all levels of experience. It also is open to players of all instruments: strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, harp, guitar, and piano.

Participants may opt in or out of the program’s final concert June 27 Mixon Hall. Although the intensity of “The Chamber Music Experience” is lower than other CIM summer programs, the level of training the same. Indeed, participants can expect to work with some of the best in the field, including flutist Mary Kay Robinson, faculty clarinetist and former Cleveland Orchestra principal Franklin Cohen, and others to be named soon.

“Whether you're a retiree who loves to make music, a former musician now seeking a creative outlet, a music educator looking to perform with others, or simply someone with a passion for chamber music, this experience is for you,” said violist Jennifer Arnold, CIM’s director of summer programs.

Applications for “The Chamber Music Experience” are open now through April 30. Apply by March 21 to enjoy a reduced application fee. Acceptance letters will be mailed beginning April 4. The application form can be found here.

In addition to the application fee, applicants must submit a five-minute home or concert video showcasing their musical ability, with or without accompaniment.

Tuition for “Chamber Music Experience” is $1,750. Additional fees include $275 for breakfast and lunch (dinners are on your own) and an optional $350 or more for five nights in 1609 Hazel, CIM’s state-of-the-art housing complex.

The five-story facility includes 22 acoustically isolated practice rooms, exercise studios, and a mix of suites with a shared living room, kitchen, and laundry facilities.

Out-of-town participants are also welcome to stay in a local hotel, which can be found at cim.edu/admissions/visit/guide. For more information, visit cim.edu/cme or write to Jennifer Arnold at jennifer.arnold@cim.edu.



Comments