THE NUTCRACKER Ballet to be Presented at Beck Center For The Arts

In celebration of five decades of dance excellence, Beck Center is proudly producing a new staging of the beloved Nutcracker Ballet. It brings to life the enchanting story of Clara and her journey to the Land of Sweets. With fresh choreography, vibrant costumes, and Tchaikovsky's timeless score, this classic ballet promises to delight audiences and honor the rich legacy of dance at Beck Center.

This year's production showcases an ensemble of more than 80 performers. The ballet is double-cast, giving each dancer the opportunity to perform in both Act I and Act II. Members of Beck's Dance Workshop bring to life Drosselmeier's magical dolls, the swirling Waltz of the Snowflakes, and the colorful dreamland of Sweets.

Performances will be held in the Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building Oatey Recital Hall, beginning with Sensory-Friendly shows on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM & 11:00 AM. To reserve specially priced tickets, email Kelsey Heichel at kheichel@beckcenter.org. Public performances run from December 6 through December 14, 2025. Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, Sunday, December 7 at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 12 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, and Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 PM. Each performance runs approximately one hour without intermission, serving a delightful dose of holiday magic for families and audiences of all ages.