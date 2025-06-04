THE NOTEBOOK Tickets Now on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for performances of The Notebook, a new Broadway musical based on the bestselling Nicholas Sparks novel that inspired the iconic film, coming to Playhouse Square. The Notebook will play Playhouse Square September 6 – 27.

The Notebook kicks off its North American tour at Playhouse Square before continuing on to play over 30 cities. “We are thrilled to bring the iconic love story found in The Notebook to audiences across America,” said producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “People fell in love with this story first as a novel, then as a much-revered film. And now they will be able to experience the heartfelt story of Allie and Noah live on stage, set to a moving and unforgettable score by the one and only Ingrid Michaelson with a book by Tony Award nominee Bekah Brunstetter.”

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook opened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team on Broadway included scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Critics call The Notebook, “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed” (Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune), “romantic, life-affirming and ingeniously adapted” (USA Today), and “one of the most epic, romantic, touching musicals ever to grace Broadway” (New York Amsterdam News).

The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds