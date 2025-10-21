THE LION KING National Tour to Return to Cleveland In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By popular demand, Disney's The Lion King will return to Cleveland for the first time since October 2021. This four-week return engagement at Playhouse Square begins Wednesday, July 8, 2026 and plays through Sunday August 2, 2026. Opening night is set for Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Subscribers to the KeyBank Broadway Series will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the production. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Reservations for groups of ten or more are now being accepted by calling 216-640-8600. For more information, visit playhousesquare.org. Additionally, Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Cleveland at Playhouse Square.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.