TEST FLIGHT 2025 (Part Two) to be Presented at Cleveland Public Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre will present part two of its quintessential play development series, Test Flight, back with three more Northeast Ohio playwrights. As of last year, playwrights submit their projects in teams that usually include a producer and director so they can focus on the creative process. Each team also gets a taste of learning how to market their piece as all the show images are produced by each team. CPT offers some marketing support, rehearsal space, and more, and teams receive a small stipend and percentage of the box office.



The featured cohort of playwrights/projects include the following:

WEEK 1: May 22-May 24—Unhinged: A Burlesque Play on Modern Dating Struggles

By Issa Vybe Productions

Produced by Issa Vybe & Co-produced by Double D' Lee



Each performer will share a personal monologue-burlesque piece, beginning in darkness and spotlighting their stories of toxic relationships, such as love bombing. After showcasing their struggles through expressive performance art, the cast will reconvene to share how they've overcome these challenges, distributing resources for support and healing.



WEEK 2: May 29-May 31—Grandeza

Presented by Teatro Público de Cleveland and Cleveland Public Theatre

Produced by Alejandro Martinez

Written & directed by Ernesto Luna Camargo

In Spanish with English supertitles.

En español con supertítulos en inglés.

Grandeza is a dark comedy exploration of identity, courage, and the weight of cultural expectations. When a teenager comes out of the closet, he uncovers a startling truth: the entire world is trapped in closets of their own, clinging to traditions that have shaped and confined them.



Grandeza es una exploración por comedia negra de la identidad, el coraje y el peso de las expectativas culturales. Cuando un adolescente sale del clóset, descubre una verdad sorprendente: el mundo entero está atrapado en sus propios clósets, aferrándose a tradiciones que lo han moldeado y confinado

WEEK 3: June 5-June 7—Future Never Land

By Josiah Britt

Directed & produced by Jimmie Woody

Future Never Land is a historical sci-fi rap opera paired with famous classical music compositions by Saint-Saens & Debussy. It follows the serendipitous journey of two ordinary citizens as they discover a secret society of Cleveland luminaries fighting against evil forces that plague the past, present and future.

Comments