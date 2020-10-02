Shadow Of The Run's TORSO BOOK CLUB Headlines Dobama Theatre Immersive Festival

THE TORSO BOOK CLUB will be remounted for eleven performances from October 16th-18th.

After selling out the entire run and two extensions, THE TORSO BOOK CLUB will be remounted for eleven performances from October 16th-18th. THE TORSO BOOK CLUB - A SHADOW OF THER RUN VIRTUAL STORY will play in repertory with several other online immersive theatre works in a new festival shepherded by Dobama Theatre. http://www.dobama.org/immersive-theatre-festival

THE TORSO BOOK CLUB is a short-term installation, or "pop up" theater production with limited tickets, will be held online via ZOOM. All proceeds of the original production were donated to Cleveland local artists that had been affected by the economic devastation that Covid-19 has had on the Arts Community and raised over $5,000 for Cleveland Local artists. Tickets for the upcoming remount are $15 - each ticket accommodates one screen or device and allowing for up to two people per Screen. Performances will happen over Zoom. Tickets can be purchased at www.shadowoftherun.com.

THE TORSO BOOK CLUB: True Crime is one of the highest watched genres in all entertainment, and Cleveland Local History has one of the country's most notorious serial killers with The Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, aka the Cleveland Torso Killer. Throw in famed Detective Eliot Ness, and this book club has a lot to discuss. After watching a production of WanderLust, Carter forms a book club to discuss the production and the graphic novel TORSO by Brian Michael Bendis. With Covid-19 social distancing mandates across the world, a book club is the perfect distraction - but the participants find they need more than murder in these tough times.

