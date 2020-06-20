STATION HOPE Goes Virtual on June 27

Cleveland Public Theatre will present CPT's celebrated annual festival virtually on Saturday, June 27, from 5:00-10:00 (ET). CPT Staff will (safely and responsibly) broadcast from the historic grounds of Cleveland's first authenticated Underground Railroad site, St. John's Episcopal Church, while artists envision, interrogate, and seek out hope from where they are stationed. Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland's social justice history and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity. Audience members will participate virtually and witness livestreamed performances of theatre, music, storytelling, and dance inspired by the most important issues of our time. This year's Station Hope is a platform for Northeast Ohio artists to share grassroots, homegrown work from their living rooms, backyards, and basements. Station Hope is free, family-friendly, and open to all. On Saturday, June 27, visit cptonline.org/stationhope for links to livestream platforms.

Station Hope 2020 will feature both new and returning artists, celebrating hope and tackling such contemporary topics as racism, police brutality, immigration, education, human trafficking, gun violence, income inequality, and gender discrimination-alongside historically based original works that celebrate the people and stories comprising Northeast Ohio's Underground Railroad history. Station Hope will also share celebrated performances from events of years past.

Stay tuned for pop-up Station Hope livestreams starting early next week, leading up to the main event on Saturday, June 27. CPT is thrilled to announce Action is Hope: a panel discussion livestreaming Friday, June 27 from 7:00-8:15pm (ET). Local leaders who have changed their community through activism in different ways speak about their process and what called them to activism. Action is Hope: a panel discussion is a call to action and a sharing of ideas to move us all toward action within our communities. Panelists include MyRon P. Edmonds, DMin; Siaara Freeman; Dr. Yvonne Pointer; and the discussion will be moderated by Daniel Gray-Kontar. Click here to learn more about the Panelists and Moderator.

Station Hope 2020 features performances and visual art by: 3 Winds Project featuring Michele Rudolph; Inda Blatch-Geib Designs; Cleveland Classical Guitar Society; Cleveland Act Now (formerly Brick City Theatre) Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Lakeview Terrace; Creative Concepts in Music; Dike School of the Arts & India Nicole Burton, NNPN Producer in Residence; Djapo Cultural Arts Institute; Sheffia Randall Dooley, CPT Premiere Fellow; Marian Fairman; Fostering Hope & Elaine Hullihen; Generation L.Y.G.H.T. featuring Martinique Mims; Les Hunter, CPT Premiere Fellow; Inlet Dance Theatre; Kings & Queens of Art featuring Gwendolyn Garth; Philip Metres; Neo Dance featuring Nehemiah Spencer; Ohio City Theatre Project; Restore Cleveland Hope & Bodwin Theatre Company featuring Kevin Cronin; Shri Kalaa Mandir & Kulture Kids; Sound Body Culture (Sound Body Productions, LLC) & Obediya Jones-Darrell, CPT Kulas Composer Fellow; Nicole & Eugene Sumlin; The Superhero Project & Shooting Without Bullets; Teatro Público de Cleveland; Eric Schmiedl & The Cleveland Treatment Center; Twelve Literary Arts; Andrew Aaron Valdez, CPT Premiere Fellow; Anne McEvoy & Women in History; The Wright Family Singers.

